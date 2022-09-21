ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man was shot while driving Wednesday morning on Olive Boulevard.

The man told the Creve Coeur Police Department that he was driving near Dorsett and McKelvey Road in Maryland Heights when he saw two vehicles stopped in the middle of the road. He went around them and then entered southbound I-270. He then noticed one of the stopped vehicles chasing him. He then exited at Olive Boulevard in order to get away from the vehicle. As he drove westbound in the 12,300 block of Olive, the vehicle caught up to him and “fired several gunshots.” He was hit and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He drove himself to the hospital.

Police said the shooting happened at approximately 4:40 a.m. The Creve Coeur Police Department Detective Bureau is investigating this crime. Anyone with information about this incident should call the Creve Coeur Police Department at 314-737-4600, or STL CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).