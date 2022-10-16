ST. LOUIS – Officers are investigating a shooting that left a man wounded outside an apartment early Sunday morning.

According to reports, police responded to a shooting call located on the 5800 block of Cabanne Avenue around 1:45 a.m. when they found a man sitting outside suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim shared that he was leaving an apartment when he heard gunshots firing. Soon after, he felt pain throughout his body. EMS responded, and he was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was listed to be in stable condition.

