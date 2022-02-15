Man shot while on his newspaper route in Creve Coeur this morning

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Armed carjackers targeted a man on his newspaper route early Tuesday morning in west St. Louis County.

The victim is a 57-year-old man who was attacked while delivering newspapers just after 2 a.m. He was stopped at the intersection of Ladue and Lindbergh in Creve Coeur when two armed males approached his vehicle. The victim sensed it could be a possible carjacking and sped off. That’s when he said shots were fired.

The victim was lightly grazed. He drove to a place in University City for help.

University City, Creve Coeur, and Ladue police are all investigating the incident. Police said there is no threat to the public. This is an ongoing investigation. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.