ST. LOUIS — A man sitting on a park bench tells police he was shot while sitting on a park bench. He says that he did not know the suspect.

In the early hours of October 30, 2023, at around 4 a.m. a shooting took place in the 5500 block of Dr. Martin Luther King. According to a police report, the 40-year-old man was sitting on a bench near a playground when he suddenly felt pain and fell to the ground. He reported being picked up and left across from a hospital in a wheelchair, with no knowledge of the assailant.

The victim suffered gunshot wounds to his right arm and lower back, but he is now in stable condition. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.