Man shot while walking along Washington Avenue in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A 30-year-old man was shot in St. Louis Saturday morning.

The shooting happened in the 1100 block of Washington Avenue around 12:01 a.m. The victim was transported to a hospital where he was listed as being in critical and stable condition.

According to police, the victim was walking towards 11th Street on the south sidewalk in the 1100 block of Washington Avenue when several gunshots were fired by suspects involved in an altercation.

After being shot, the victim ran into Reign Restaurant.

The investigation is ongoing.