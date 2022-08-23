BRENTWOOD, Mo. – A man is behind bars after a trip to a Brentwood grocery store ended up with him shoving one officer and biting another while resisting arrest, police say.

Prosecutors have charged Julius Butler, 30, with two counts of third-degree assault, fourth-degree assault and resisting arrest. Butler is accused in a series of crimes involving officers on Aug. 19.

On that day, investigators say Butler had been acting aggressively toward women at a Dierbergs store on Eager Road. He was confronted by a security officer who told him to leave the store.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 2, Butler refused to leave and shoved the security officer. Additional Brentwood officers then responded to the area in an attempt to arrest Butler. While officers tried to place handcuffs on Butler’s wrists, he reportedly balled up his fists and swung at the officers.

During the encounter, Butler ran into one officer while trying to get away from others, causing both to fall to the ground. Per court documents, Butler bit a different officer in the right forearm, which required hospitalization for treatment. Butler then struck a third officer above his eye and on his right hand, causing that officer to bleed, according to court documents.

“Women should be able to shop for groceries without being harassed, and we will not tolerate the assault of police officers who are simply doing their job in protecting the rights of others,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.

Butler is jailed in St. Louis County on a $50,000 cash-only bond. If convicted, he faces up to seven years in jail and $10,000 in fines.