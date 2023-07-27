ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man is accused of speeding away from a traffic stop and driving the wrong way on Interstate 70 before authorities arrested him in St. Louis County.

Prosecutors have charged Raphael Bell, 23, with one count of resisting arrest by fleeing (creating a substantial risk of injury).

According to court documents obtained by FOX 2, Bell was stopped for an investigation over a controlled substance on July 22 and was asked to exit his vehicle. After that, he sped away from an officer in St. Ann.

Authorities deflated the tires by using spike strips. Bell reportedly tried to weave through traffic in excess of 85 mph and ignored traffic signals, per court documents. He then attempted to enter Interstate 70 in the wrong direction.

Eventually, the vehicle stopped and Bell led police on a brief foot chase before he was arrested.

“People who drive recklessly while fleeing the police undermine the safety of our streets,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. “My office’s approach to public safety is to work with community partners to support young adults in having and making smart choices. We also will use the legal tools at our disposal to hold people accountable for actions that harm the safety of the public.”

If convicted, Raphael Bell could spend up to four years in prison and $10,000 in fines.