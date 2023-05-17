ST. LOUIS – A man was stabbed Tuesday evening in St. Louis after an argument over beer, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

The stabbing happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of North 13th Street in the Columbus Square neighborhood.

Investigators say the victim, a 39-year-old man, and the suspect, a 37-year-old man, were involved in a verbal argument. At some point, the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim several times.

The victim suffered wounds to his back and arm, and he was treated for injuries at a hospital. The suspect ran away from the scene before police arrived.

Police have not yet disclosed if the two were known to each other or if there was any specific motive around the beer that led to the stabbing. SLMPD is handling the investigation.