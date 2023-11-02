ST, LOUIS — A man with a stab wound to the chest got off a westbound MetroLink train Thursday morning. The incident happened just before 7 a.m.

When the victim stepped off the train at the Central West End station, officers were waiting for him. They were able to get him medical attention.

Bi-State says that the incident did not happen on the train. The man was injured somewhere else and then hopped onto a train at the Civic Center station.

The incident was first reported as a shooting. Police were able to determine that the man was stabbed when he stepped off of the train. The extent of the man’s injuries has not been revealed at this time.

There is an active investigation into this incident. Police have not shared any information about a suspect.

This is a developing story. More details will be posted here when they come into the FOX 2 newsroom.