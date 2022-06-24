ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Police said a man stabbed a 57-year-old woman multiple times after asking her for a cigarette Thursday evening in north St. Louis.

The incident happened around 6:00 p.m. in the 5000 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, near Sherman Park. When the woman told the man that she didn’t have a cigarette, a struggle ensued between them.

The 39-year-old suspect then stabbed the woman in the chest, arm, and back, according to police. She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

When officers arrived at the scene, witnesses pointed them to the suspect, who was sitting on a park bench nearby. Police said he was armed with a knife, and they arrested him.

No further details, including the suspect’s name, were released. This is an ongoing investigation.