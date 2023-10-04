HAZELWOOD, Mo. – A man is behind bars after a bizarre burglary in which he allegedly broke into a woman’s St. Louis County home and stole a margarita while she was in the hospital.

Prosecutors have charged Torian Bronner, 31, of Berkeley, with second-degree burglary and stealing in connection with the investigation.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 2, the victim watched video from her Ring security camera on Tuesday while she was in the hospital and noticed a man lurking around her home.

Police responded to the home and reportedly found Bronner inside upon arrival. Investigators say he was in possession of a margarita can that he took from the refrigerator.

Bronner was arrested promptly and is now jailed in St. Louis County.

“Our home should be our safest space. We will hold burglars accountable in St. Louis County,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.

If convicted, Bronner could face up to eight years in prison or $12,000 in fines.