ST. PETERS, Mo. – A man accused of stealing a trailer with $81,000 worth of construction materials earlier this month is behind bars.

Prosecutors have charged Chuck Brosmer, 54, with two felony charges of stealing $25,000 or more in connection with the investigation.

Investigators say, sometime between Aug. 19 and Aug. 22, Brosmer stole a trailer from a site located in the 7000 block of Premier Parkway. Surveillance video from the theft showed a driver in red Ford 150 pulling the trailer with a ladder and various construction equipment in the bed of the truck.

Authorities found a vehicle matching that description and with construction materials in its bed on Wednesday near Du Pre Court. The driver, later identified as Brosmer, reportedly tried to elude officers before a traffic stop.

An officer asked Brosmer about some previous thefts in the area and searched his truck. According to court documents obtained by FOX 2, authorities recovered stolen Hilti brand materials and drug paraphernalia.

The trailer was stolen from a construction company with at least 57 boxes of goods inside, including screws, nails, and powder cartridges, a welding helmet, a tape measurer and other construction materials. Police later obtained a warrant to search Brosmer’s home, fining more stolen construction items.

The investigation also linked Brosmer to a trailer stolen from Cooper’s Bar and Grill in St. Peters on Aug. 5 and a stolen generator from Kammerlan Electric on Aug. 22, per court documents.

Brosmer is jailed in St. Charles County on a $10,000 bond, per Missouri court records. No court dates in the investigation have yet been scheduled.