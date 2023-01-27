ST. LOUIS – A man faces criminal charges for a series of break-ins last year in Downtown St. Louis, during which he reportedly stole dozens of computers and other high-priced items.

Prosecutors have charged Eric Pritchett, 33, with five felonies for burglary and stealing and one misdemeanor for stealing in the investigation.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 2, Pritchett broke into three buildings between Jan. 3 and March 12, 2022. The break-ins occurred at Mastermind Room at 440 North 15th Street, AECom headquarters at 100 North Broadway and C Edge Software Consultants at 500 North 13th Street.

In the Mastermind Room break-in, on Jan. 3, 2022, Pritchett took off with $550 worth of cash from a register and two miniature radios worth $300 each. Per court records, Pritchett was arrested two days after the break-in and identified while wearing the same clothes he reportedly wore during the break-in.

In the AEcom break-in, on Jan. 27, 2022, Pritchett took off with at least 30 computers worth a combined $73,000. He placed the laptops in a recycling bin before leaving the laptops with the recycling bin connected to a tow truck.

In the C Edge Software break-in, on March 12, 2022, Pritchett took off with many expensive items, including cash register drawers, file cabinets, a dishwater and several bottles.

Surveillance cameras captured all three break-ins and thefts. On officer recently reviewed footage from all three and identified Pritchett as the suspect in those crimes after previous contact with him.

Police issued a warrant for Pritchett’s arrest on Thursday. Per court documents, Pritchett is a convicted felon who had been released from custody last year. He will be jailed without bond over his latest slate of charges, according to Missouri court records.