ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A person was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday night on in the 10,000 block West Florissant Avenue. The area is near I-270 and St. Louis Community College Florissant.

Police say that Terence Davis, 46, was lying in the right-hand turn lane. He was pronounced dead at around 10:00 pm.

The vehicle that hit the man was towed away from the scene.