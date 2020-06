ST. LOUIS – A 60-year-old man was struck by a car and killed Wednesday afternoon in south St. Louis.

According to Sgt. Keith Barrett, a spokesman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident occurred at 3:30 p.m. at Chippewa Street and Morganford Road, located in the Bevo neighborhood.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

St. Louis police are investigating the incident.