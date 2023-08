ST. LOUIS – A man was struck by a car and killed overnight in north St Louis’ Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood.

It happened about 2:30 a.m. on the Natural Bridge and Arlington Avenues. Our Nissan Rogue Runner photographer Nic Lopez was on the scene and said there appeared to be two vehicles involved in the crash, and both drivers were talking with police.

The identity of the victim has not been revealed. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.