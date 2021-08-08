Man struck and killed by hit-and-run driver while crossing Ferguson street

FERGUSON, Mo. – Ferguson Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle and driver responsible for killing a pedestrian over the weekend and fleeing the scene of the crash.

According to Col. Frank McCall Jr., Ferguson’s chief of police, the incident happened around 10:50 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7, near the intersection of Chambers Road and Coppinger Drive.

Officers found a man lying in the roadway and determined he’d been struck by a car. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Investigators said the victim was attempting to cross Chambers Rd. when he was hit by the vehicle, Chief McCall said. The driver of the car sped away after the incident.

The suspect’s vehicle was described as a grey or tan 4-door vehicle, possibly an older-model Ford Taurus with heavy front-end damage.

Anyone with information on the vehicle’s whereabouts is asked to call the Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100.