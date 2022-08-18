ST. LOUIS – A 68-year-old man was killed after he was hit by a van Tuesday night.

According to the Missouri State High Patrol, 33-year-old Kevin Brooks was exiting onto Missouri 115 from eastbound I-70 around 8:55 p.m.

Investigators said at that time, 68-year-old Donald Nelson was standing in the middle of the road.

Brooks then tried to avoid running into Nelson but hit him with the right side of his 2022 Ford Transit. First responders were called and Nelson was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:00 p.m.