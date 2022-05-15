ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A man was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday night near Ted Drewes on Chippewa Street. The collision happened at around 8:50 pm. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

FOX 2 reporter Andy Banker was in the area Saturday night. Witnesses told him that a person was struck and killed while crossing the street. The driver left the scene. Police closed the road during their investigation.

Police have not shared the identity of the victim. This is an active investigation and more details will be posted here as they come into the FOX 2 newsroom.