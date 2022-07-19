ST. LOUIS – One man was struck and killed overnight in north St. Louis.

The crash happened around 11:30 Monday night. It was on North Grand Boulevard at Bell Avenue. Police say a man died in the crash, but did not release any additional information on the victim.

Investigators say a man was crossing North Grand, but not at a designated crosswalk. As the man entered the middle of the northbound lanes, he stopped, turned around and started walking west before he was struck by a vehicle.

The driver returned to the scene after the collision. The victim was rushed to a hospital, but later died from his injuries.

Witnesses at the scene stated two vehicles, possibly a white sedan and a blue truck, were speeding northbound on Grand when the victim was struck. An accident reconstruction team with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the crash.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.