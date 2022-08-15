ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police are working to identify a man who was struck by a car and killed overnight after wandering onto the roadway.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened just before 2:25 a.m. in the 6500 block of Hall Street in the North Riverfront neighborhood.

Investigators determined a woman was traveling southbound on Hall in a 2010 Ford Focus when she saw a man with no pants on walk onto the road. She slowed and attempted to avoid hitting the man to no avail.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.