ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons are investigating a fatal railroad accident in Castlewood State Park.

According to Officer Adrian Washington, a county police spokesman, the accident took place around 4 p.m. in the 1400 block of Kiefer Creek Road.

Officers located an adult male on the ground near the tracks. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s name was not identified.