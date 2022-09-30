ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An investigation is underway after a driver fatally struck a man Friday morning on Telegraph Road in south St. Louis County.

The collision happened around 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of Telegraph and Sappington Barracks roads. Based on preliminary findings, investigators say the man was walking northbound on Telegraph Road. At some point, the man stepped from behind a pole and went in front of an oncoming vehicle.

Police say the driver remained at the scene until officers arrived. The victim was found unconscious and pronounced dead at the scene.

The St. Louis County Police Department is handling the investigation. If you have any information on the incident, contact the department at 636-529-8210.