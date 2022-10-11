ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man died overnight in a hit-and-run crash in north St. Louis County.

The crash happened around 2:50 a.m. near the intersection of St. Charles Rock Road and Normandy Avenue. When police arrived at the scene, the victim was found lying on the ground. The victim was rushed to a hopsital, but later died from his injuries.

Investigators say the driver who struck the man left the scene in an unknown vehicle. The St. Louis County Police Department is investigating the crash. Additional details are limited at this time.

If you have any additional information tied with the investigation, contact the department at 314-615-5400 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).