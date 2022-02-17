Man stuck in north St. Louis County muddy trench for nearly 4 hours

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Fire crews rescued a man Thursday morning who had been trapped in mud for hours in north St. Louis County’s Glasgow Village.

Authorities said the 30-year-old man was walking to work in a cut-through between homes near Shepley Drive when he sunk in mud up to his waist at about 6 a.m. FOX 2 was told crews were working in that area recently and a trench had been filled with dirt. All the rain turned the area into a muddy mess.

Authorities said the man was yelling for help for three hours before someone heard him and called 911 at about 9 a.m. St. Louis County Police responded but couldn’t get him out, so a massive EMS response was called for a trench rescue. Some 10 to 12 fire departments responded to the scene. It took crews about an hour to dig the man out. Authorities said he was conscious and communicating but was suffering from hypothermia and crush injuries to his lower extremities.

