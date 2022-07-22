ST. LOUIS – A man is behind bars after he ended up stuck on the roof of a south St. Louis business and reportedly set it on fire earlier this week.

Jessie Lee Matthews Jr., 41, is charged with arson in the investigation. According to court documents, Matthews admitted to setting a fire to a business in the 5000 block of South 38th Street on Wednesday.

When crews arrived to the fire, they found Matthews up on a roof. He told first repsonders he had set a fire in order to get attention of the fire department because he was stuck on a roof. Police later recovered a lighter from Matthews suspected in the fire.

Fifteen people were inside the business when it was set on fire, but no injuries have been reported from the situation. Investigators say the roof was burned in two spots and made of tar paper, which contains petroleum products that are flammable.

Matthews will appear in court Friday over the criminal charge. He is being held at a St. Louis jail without bond.