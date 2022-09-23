ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Jeff Prince will cover a lot of pavement around the St. Louis area over the next few days.

Prince is taking part in Pedal the Cause, powering through the ups and downs of west St. Louis County with a few people on his mind. The ride comes in memory of eight pedal members that lost their lives to cancer last year.

“We’re going to have a total of 480 miles,” says Prince. “About 15,000 feet of climbing. I call this my warm-up for my ride for eight. With the ride for eight, it honors some of the pedalists last year that have lost their battle with cancer.”

Prince spent much of Friday on his bike, planning to ride 195 miles. He plans to pedal 176 miles Saturday and 111 miles Sunday for a total of 480 miles.

“A large percentage of people that pedal aren’t cyclists,” says Prince. “This is their big event to ride 25 miles and maybe raise one thousand dollars for cancer. Or, there are some cyclists that ride 100 on Saturday and 100 on Sunday.”

With the pledges made, the dollars collected are going to Siteman Cancer Center for research.

“It’s basically a little bit faster hike,” says Prince. “There’s a lot to see. You’ve got your backroads. I rode from Michigan to St. Louis last year and that was just 15 miles an hour on the backroads. You just don’t see in the car. The fun towns, the rivers, the waterfalls.”

Like Prince, you can make a pledge for Pedal The Cause online.