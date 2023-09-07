CREVE COEUR, Mo. – A man who was yelling at officers and threatening them with a bat during a welfare check is now facing charges of resisting arrest and using offensive language in public. Omar Carrera, 42, has been charged with assault and resisting arrest. The court has set his bond at $75,000, cash-only.

Creve Coeur Police were called to Carrera’s home to check on a man who was lying in the street, swinging a baseball bat, and using offensive language. Upon arrival, officers say they saw Carrera lying under a tree in the front yard of the house with a baseball bat nearby. He then ran around the house, entering and exiting multiple times.

Carrera yelled profanities at the police officers and made threatening comments, including references to shooting them and making racist remarks. Fearing for their safety, officers took cover behind their patrol car.

Despite the officers’ commands, Carrera charged toward the officers, then tripped and fell while running away. Officers then used tasers to help make the arrest, which he resisted.

If found guilty, Carrera could face a sentence of up to one year in jail, a fine of up to $2,000, or both.