Man threatens officers with knives and sets fire to New Town at St. Charles home

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – A woman told police that she was assaulted by her husband Wednesday. Officers say that James Madison, 38, threatened them with knives and set fire to the home. He has been charged with domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and arson. One police officer has minor injuries, according to firefighters, and was treated and released from the hospital.

Officers were called to the 3200 block of Simeon Bunker Street at around 3:00 pm for a report of domestic violence. A woman met them when they arrived and told them her husband James attacked her.

The officers were inside the home when they say Madison grabbed two large kitchen knives and threatened them. They got out of the building and called for a negotiator. A short time later they saw smoke rising from the building and heard smoke detectors going off.

It appears that Madison set fire to multiple locations in the building. The St. Charles Fire Department was able to put them out.

Madison attempted to exit from the rear of the home before firefighters arrived. Police were able to place him under arrest, which they say he resisted. He was not injured during the incident and is being held at the St. Charles County Department of Corrections on a $25,000 cash-only bond.

St. Charles Firefighters say that four family cats were rescued from the home. They have been taken to an area animal hospital. Parts of the building appear to have severe damage from the fire.

Image from the St. Charles Fire Department

Image from the St. Charles Fire Department

Image from the St. Charles Fire Department

Image from the St. Charles Fire Department

Image from the St. Charles Fire Department

Image from the St. Charles Fire Department

Image from the St. Charles Fire Department

Image from the St. Charles Fire Department

Image from the St. Charles Fire Department

Image from the St. Charles Fire Department