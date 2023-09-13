UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — A man is accused of breaking into several University City homes and threatening a homeowner with a knife. Kaleb Shillington is being charged with trespassing and unlawful use of a weapon. He is being held on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

Officers were called to the 8100 block of Stanford at around 7:40 a.m. on September 7 for a burglary in progress. They witnessed Shillington break into a home on Cornell. The homeowner chased him away and said she was going to call the police.

Police say that Shillington pulled out a pocketknife and told her not to make the call. He then ran into another person’s home. The officers were then able to place Shillington under arrest. There are no injuries to report in this incident.