ST. LOUIS — Police have identified a man who was shot and killed Sunday night. They say two men were involved in a shooting that killed Darrius Huggins, 27, after he stabbed them.

The incident happened in the 3400 block of Gravois Street at around 11:30 p.m. Huggins threw something at the suspect’s car. Two men stopped and got out of the vehicle to confront him. He got into a fight with two other men, aged 19 and 20.

During the altercation, Huggins pulled out a knife, stabbed one of the men, and injured the other man with the same knife. In response, the injured man grabbed a gun and shot Huggins, who later died from his injuries.

The two injured men drove themselves to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The police found the knife and gun used in the incident.

The Homicide Division is investigating this tragic event. If you know anything about what happened, please contact the police at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.