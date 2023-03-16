ST. LOUIS — A man has turned himself in to police Wednesday for the killing of Eddie Johnson, 30. Travon Stevenson, 28, faces murder and other charges. He is currently being held without bond.

Police responded to a report of a shooting at the Arlington Grove Apartments , located in the Wells Goodfellow neighborhood, on March 7 at around 2:45 pm. They found Johnson suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect ran away before officers arrived.

Investigators believe the victim was involved in a domestic dispute with the mother of his child. That is when they say Stevenson shot Johnson.

Two men were wanted for the killing. It is unclear if officers are looking for a second man.