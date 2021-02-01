Suspect under arrest for murder of MetroLink security guard

ST. LOUIS – A man is under arrest for the murder of a MetroLink security guard. He was taken into police custody Monday morning at the Hanley MetroLink station.

The suspect has been identified as 36-year-old Nathaniel Maurice Smith. Prosecutors charged Smith with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

The shooting happened Sunday at around 10:00 a.m. near the Delmar Loop Metro Station. Police have not yet released the identity of the suspect.

James Cook, 30, was shot in the face after responding to a reported disturbance. He confronted the person causing the disturbance, who then pulled out a gun and shot Cook.

Cook was not conscious but he was breathing when police arrived on the scene. He later died from his injury.

Cook served in the military as a Marine. After leaving the service, he moved to Sullivan, Missouri with his wife, Kimberly, and their two young children. He worked for a private security firm hired by MetroLink.

Pastor John Blakemore says Cook was a dedicated member of Sullivan Christian Church.

“It was something that allowed him to come home every day. He did not like the fact that it was kind of a dangerous job,” he said. “I was there when (Kimberly) told the girls that their dad had gone to Heaven.”

A candle vigil is scheduled for Monday at 7 p.m. at Sullivan Christian Church. There is a GoFundMe page set up to help the Cook family with funeral expenses.