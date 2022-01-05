Man under surveillance for narcotics now in custody after police pursuit

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man is in custody Wednesday after leading police on a chase overnight.

Police said the man was under surveillance for narcotics. The chase started in St. Ann and ended in Berkeley when the pickup truck the man was driving crashed at Madison Avenue and 4th Street. The man attempted to run, but he was quickly arrested.

Investigators said during the chase the man tossed a weapon from the vehicle. Police were able to recover that gun.

On the scene of a police chase in north country details on Fox2 News in the morning starting at 4am. https://t.co/hYpNkYlrtC pic.twitter.com/dbfMA8DFyW — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) January 5, 2022

