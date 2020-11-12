Man-Up Fatherhood Program provides counseling and mentorship for men in our community

NORMANDY, Mo. – Chester Deanes is the president of Fathers United and someone who has personally experienced the struggles of having an absentee dad. Deanes’ father left him, his mother, and sisters when he was just five years old.

He’s dedicated the past 20 years of his life to helping men in the St. Louis area accept their responsibilities as a father and grow as individuals in hopes of bettering our community.

He and his team mentor and guide men of all ages on becoming the best fathers, partners, and responsible employees that they can be.

Every Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. the Man-Up Fatherhood Program meets at Normandy United Methodist Church at 8000 Natural Bridge Road in St. Louis.

Deanes and his volunteer staff sit with fathers, young men, and their children to discuss best practices for a positive parent-child relationship, child support, parenting, education, employment, and healthy lifestyle choices. They also advocate for legislative policy change in the categories of family, parental relationships, and child support.

Deanes is inviting men of all ages—fathers, expecting fathers, men searching for employment, etc.—to join his program and gain access to their resources. FUTRA is also searching for local partners to help with funding so they create a broader impact and serve more men.

You can reach Chester Deanes for more information at 314-210-1005 or by email at deanes.futra@charter.net.