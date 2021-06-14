Man wanders away from adult daycare center in University City

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. – Officers with the University City Police Department are looking for a man with a serious medical condition who wandered away from an adult daycare center last week.

According to a police spokesperson, the family of Chansler Thomas contacted police on Thursday, June 10, at 8:30 p.m. to report him missing.

The family told police Thomas was at the daycare in the 8400 block of Olive Boulevard when walked away.

Thomas is described as a Black man, standing 5’9″ tall and weighing approximately 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. His family says he’s not taken his medication and could be in danger.

Anyone with information on Thomas’ whereabouts is asked to contact the University City Police Department at 314-725-2211 (ext. 8010) or call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.