ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Police are looking for a man accused in an armed carjacking Monday night at a south St. Louis County gas station.

The carjacking happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday at the Circle K located in the 5200 block of Mattis Road. Investigators say an armed man carjacked one person inside a white Toyota Prius at the gas station.

No injuries were reported from the incident. Additional details in the investigation are limited at this time.

The St. Louis County Police Department released two surveillance photos of the suspect. If you have any information, contact the department at 636-529-8210.