ST. LOUIS — Police are searching for a man accused of robbing a liquor store in south St. Louis.

Officers responded to a call about a “hold up” at the Last Stop Liquor store in the 8200 block of Alabama Avenue around 8:55 p.m. on June 27.

Police said the suspect went inside the store, pulled out a handgun, and then demanded money from the cash register. He then took the money and ran away from the scene.

Police are searching for a man accused of robbing the Last Stop Liquor store in south St. Louis on June 27, 2022. (Photo provided by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department)

The suspect was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans, and a black ski mask. He’s also bald and has a thin build with tattoos on his right arm. Police released surveillance photos of the man, hoping someone would be able to identify him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).