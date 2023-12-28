ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding a suspect linked to two recent robberies.

Police shared surveillance photos Thursday of a man accused in robberies at a Domino’s Pizza shop and BP gas station in the City of St. Louis.

Investigators say the suspect entered the Domino’s in the 1600 block of Ninth Street around 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 21 with a weapon, but did not display it. He reportedly demanded money from a cash register and took off with an undisclosed amount. A delivery driver spotted the suspect as he attempted to leave, and he allegedly indicated that he had a weapon.

The suspect is also linked to a robbery hours later at a BP gas station in the 300 block of South Jefferson Avenue.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding a suspect linked to two recent robberies. (Photos courtesy: SLMPD)

Investigators say he entered the gas station around 6 a.m. on Dec. 22 and informed the cashier he had a gun. The suspect allegedly demanded cash and took off with an undisclosed amount of money.

If you have any information on the suspect or either of these two incidents, contact the SLMPD at 314-444-2500 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).