Man wanted for exposing himself to children near two St. Louis schools

ST. LOUIS– St. Louis Metropolitan Police need your help finding a person they say has exposed himself to at least two children. Detectives say it happened outside two schools in its second district on October 14 and October 20.

The man was last seen in a dark-colored Chevy Cruz with tinted windows and a temp tag.

The Second District includes the neighborhoods of Botanical Gardens, Cheltenham, Clayton/Tamm, Clifton Heights, Ellendale, Forest Park, Forest Park Southeast, Franz Park, Hi-Point, Kings Oak, Lindenwood Park, McRee Town, North Hampton, Shaw, Southwest Garden, St. Louis Hills, The Hill, Tiffany, Tower Grove Park, Tower Grove South, Wilmore Park, Wydown/Skinker and portions of South Hampton.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Juvenile Division at 314-444-5327. Anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and possibly receive a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).