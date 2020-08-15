Man wanted for north St. Louis County murder arrested Friday afternoon

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man with an at-large warrant for a north St. Louis County homicide was arrested late Friday afternoon.

The suspect, identified as Thomas Corleone, had outstanding warrants for second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon.

According to police, Corleone had been involved in a rolling gun battle that began in Wellston and ended in St. Louis City.

Authorities with the North County Police Cooperative and Shrewsbury Police Department were involved in the arrest, which happened on Olde English Road in south county near River Des Peres.

Corleone was arrested without incident. He’s being held on a $500,000 bond.

Thomas Corleone