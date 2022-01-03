Man wanted for shooting ex-girlfriend, her mom in north St. Louis, police say

ST. LOUIS – Detectives are asking for help locating a suspect in a shooting incident that happened Sunday.

Police said the suspect who allegedly shot two people at about 10 a.m. at a Mobile Gas Station located at 3710 N. Grand Blvd. is a 31-year-old man. He is considered to be “armed and very dangerous.” Police said he was driving a black Chrysler 200 with tinted windows and black rims.

A 39-year-old woman told police she was pumping gas when her 20-year-old daughter screamed as she was exiting the store. The mother heard her daughter scream and saw the suspect, who is her daughter’s ex-boyfriend. The 39-year-old saw the 20-year-old being dragged by her shirt by the suspect. He tried to throw the 20-year-old into his vehicle. The mother pulled her daughter from the vehicle and they both began to run back into the store. The suspect then shot both women and dragged the 20-year-old back to his car. The suspect drove away from the scene with her. Police said the suspect eventually dropped her off at a residence in the 0 block of Capitol Hill Drive. He then fled the scene.

Both women were taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.

Anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and possibly receive a reward for their tips should call CrimeStoppers. Rewards are not considered for information sent directly to 911/police.