HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. – A man wanted on warrants for St. Louis-based crimes and federal treason charges was arrested earlier this week in southern Missouri.

The suspect, 21-year-old James Beckring was linked to stealing and domestic assault cases in St. Louis, according to the Howell County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, Howell County deputies attempted to contact Beckring at a home and he reportedly refused to answer. Deputies eventually entered the home and arrested Beckring. No injuries were reported from the incident.

Beckring was sent to the Howell County Adult Detention Center and awaits extradition. He is also charged with third-degree domestic assault and endangering the welfare of a child in Howell County, per Missouri court records.