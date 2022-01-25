Man wanted after 2 bank robberies in south St. Louis

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department released photos of a man wanted in connection with two bank robberies in south St. Louis on Jan. 18 and Jan. 19, 2021.

ST. LOUIS — Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with two bank robberies in south St. Louis.

The suspect is accused of robbing the St. Louis Community Credit Union, located at 4435 Chippewa Street, on Jan. 18. Police said the suspect walked into the credit union around 1:30 p.m., handed the teller a note, and displayed a pistol. He then took the money and left.

Police said he was wearing glasses, a yellow and pink hat with “Chicago” written on the back, “fake” long black hair, a blue jacket, jeans, and a pink mask at the time.

The next day, just after 2:00 p.m., police said the suspect robbed the Together Credit Union, located at 6600 Chippewa Street, about 2 miles away from the first robbery. The suspect was wearing a similar outfit, but this time he donned a bandana mask and dark-colored pants.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts can call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-0100 and speak with a detective. To leave an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 314-725-8477.