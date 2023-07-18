ST. LOUIS – A man wanted for questioning in the case of a deadly St. Louis gas station shooting is on the run and reportedly escaped from police custody Tuesday while handcuffed.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department says Jatavion Scott, 19, is a person of interest in the investigation. Police provided a photo of Scott in search for him. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, dark jeans with a tear on the right and no shoes.

SLMPD says Scott was handcuffed behind his back, but escaped from police custody. He was last seen running south through the Peabody Housing Complex.

Scott is wanted for questioning after a clerk at a west St. Louis gas station and convenience was shot and killed overnight. It all unfolded at the BP gas station and convenience store at Hampton and Berthold avenues around 3:30 a.m.

Investigators say a group of suspects were trying to break into the victim’s red Honda Accord moments before the shooting happened. Police say, when the suspects got out and tried to break into the clerk’s car, the clerk came outside and confronted them. After that, the clerk was shot and killed by the suspects.

If you have any information on Scott’s whereabouts, contact SLMPD at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).