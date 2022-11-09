ST. LOUIS – A man is wanted for questioning in connection with a deadly shooting last month on Cherokee Street in south St. Louis.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Oct. 15 near the intersection of Cherokee Street and Oregon Avenue in the Benton Park West neighborhood. Police have identified Tyler Darrah, 32, as the victim.

Investigators say Darrah died from his injuries after he suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Police have not yet disclosed additional details on what led up to the shooting. However, the St. Louis Police Department shared a few photos of the suspect on Wednesday.

Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating. If you have any information leading to the wanted man, contact the department at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).