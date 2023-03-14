ST. LOUIS – Police are asking for the public’s assistance with identifying a man accused in a south St. Louis bank robbery last week.

The robbery happened at the Alliance Credit Union in the 5000 block of Hampton Avenue in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood. Investigators say the suspect entered the building, approached a teller station, and then produced a note demanding money.

Based on preliminary information, it’s unclear whether the supsect was armed. He took off with an undisclosed amount of money and ran away.

Police describe the suspect as a Black man with light complexion, a thin build and around 5 feet, 9 inches tall. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a black zip-up jacket, grey gloves, a black winter hat, a purple Durag, white shoes, and a surgical mask covering his nose and mouth. His jacket was possibly a Nike Men’s Tech fleece jacket with a left side arm pocket.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department shared several surveillance photos of the suspect on Tuesday. If you have any information on his identity or whereabouts, contact SLMPD at 314-444-0100.