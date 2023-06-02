ST. LOUIS – Police are asking for the public’s assistance with identifying a man accused in a St. Louis jewelry store robbery last month.

The robbery happened around 10 a.m. on May 24 at St. Louis Jewelers. The store is located in the 2700 block of Cherokee Street in the Gravois Park neighborhood.

Investigators say an employee allowed the suspect inside the store after he tapped a buzzer requesting entry. From there, the suspect asked to look at some merchandise in a locked display.

The employee took out some items for the suspect to hold. After that, while in possession of various pieces of jewelry, he reportedly asked the employee to buzz the door open so he could leave the store.

The employee initially hesitated to buzz open the door, but the suspect reached inside a bag and indicated he had a weapon inside. The employee then buzzed the door open and the suspect took off. No one was hurt in the robbery.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department released several surveillance photos of the suspect and is asking for help in finding him. The suspect was described as a man in his 30s or 40s with a tall and thin build. He was caught on camera wearing a black baseball cap backwards, sunglasses, white t-shirt, red sweatpants with white stripes and red and white tennis shoes. He was also carrying a black bag with drawstrings.

If you have any information relevant to this investigation, contact SLMPD at 314-444-0100.