Man wanted on federal charges in Missouri arrested in Iowa by federal officials

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A man from Chicago wanted for federal charges in Springfield was arrested in rural Iowa Wednesday.

According to a press release from the U.S. Marshals, 39-year-old Untavious Davenport was arrested on June 23 in a rural area near Zwingle, Iowa. U.S. Marshals from Missouri, Iowa, and Illinois located and arrested Davenport without incident. Davenport is in federal custody, waiting to be extradited to Missouri.

“Davenport’s arrest resulted from the combined efforts of talented investigators across three states,” said Mark James, U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Missouri, “Davenport will now face the justice he’s fled for so long.”

In June 2020, a federal grand jury in Springfield indicted Davenport after an extensive investigation by the DEA. According to the press release, authorities learned Davenport fled Missouri to head to Chicago and avoided arrest for several months.