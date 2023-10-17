ST. LOUIS – The U.S. Marshals Service says seven “profiled fugitives” are wanted in eastern Missouri. One has an outstanding federal warrant out for his arrest dating back to the 20th century.

Marshals say a warrant was issued against David K. Harris on Aug. 21, 1997 “”for violations of bond after a federal fraud conviction.”

A “WANTED” memo from Marshals lists Harris as 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 260 pounds with hazel eyes and gray or partially gray hair. Authorities say Harris was born in 1945. He also has aliases of David Kay Harris, David Hess and David Kols, per Marshals.

Additional details on Harris or his previous violations is limited. If you have any information, contact U.S. Marshals at 314-810-2087.

Also among Missouri’s “profiled fugitives” are six other men, including five wanted for less than a year out of Farmington, Missouri, for various crimes. Marshals are also looking for these six men:

Aaron Wade Sebastian

Dakota Pace

Juan Ramos-Garcia

Kelly McSean

Lujuan Tucker

Michael Wilkins